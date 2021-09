WASHINGTON — The Mets know they cannot fully replace Brandon Nimmo, who is out indefinitely with a strained right hamstring. But Kevin Pillar is going to try. "Not playing all the time, it’s easy to sit on the bench and hope you get an opportunity. I’ve stayed ready for my opportunity," he said. "I’m fortunate Nimmo went down again. I’m prepared. I work every day as if I’m going to play every day."