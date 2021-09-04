CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

With most abortions illegal in Texas, crisis pregnancy centers see an opportunity

By Caroline Kitchener
thelily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Tex. — Waco’s only crisis pregnancy center was built to intercept people en route to their abortions. Situated right across the street from Planned Parenthood, Care Net advertises free ultrasounds and prenatal care on a sign meant to steer people to the left, instead of the right. Once they’re inside, patients are offered white cheddar popcorn in a consultation room adorned with abstract paintings of flowers and trees, where advocates are waiting to persuade them to choose life.

