‘Far Cry 6’ PC Trailer Shows the Many Options Players Will Have in the New Shooter

By Rafael Hernandez
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has released a new trailer for Far Cry 6, which focuses on the PC version, detailing the many performance and graphical options that will be available. The PC features trailer explains that Ubisoft is looking to deliver the best possible experience for high-end PCs, making it "more immersive and beautiful than ever."

