‘Far Cry 6’ PC Trailer Shows the Many Options Players Will Have in the New Shooter

The Ubisoft News team joined up with narrative director Navid Khavari to show off some Far Cry 6 gameplay footage for Xbox Series X. You can check it out below:. As the devs specify, what's shown above is pre-recorded footage of gameplay on an Xbox Series X. The gameplay footage is set in the El Este region of the game, and features "combat with the improvised Resolver weapons and powerful Supremo backpacks, with a look at weapon customization and plenty of brutal machete takedowns." The team starts by checking out one of main antagonist Antón Castillo's military base, located in the south east of El Este. The devs comment that each region has a "different personality." Khavari elaborates on this, adding that for the El Este region, "you have the mountainous, jungle region, so it's a lot of elevation, a lot of grappling hooks and sniping from mountain heists."