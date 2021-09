REGINA – It was a street fight in every definition of the term, with two arch-rivals trading punch after punch, jab after jab, uppercut after uppercut. And while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders didn’t light up the scoreboard, they did deliver a dandy in Sunday’s Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium in which the pads were popping and the Canadian Football League’s two heavyweights went toe to toe for three hours.