BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Inside Carolina is at Lane Stadium for North Carolina's season opener at Virginia Tech. UNC is starting its 2021 campaign as a top 10 team for the first time in 24 years. UNC is looking for its first win in Lane Stadium since 2015. The previous two matchups between the teams in Blacksburg included a six-overtime, 43-41, loss in 2019 and a 59-7 defeat in 2017. UNC is 2-0 in season openers since Mack Brown returned to the program.