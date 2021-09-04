A Lafourche Parish fire dept. receives donations from Acadiana
On Thursday, the Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department received donations from government and non-profit agencies from across Acadiana.
The fire department was handing out bottled water, tarps, and MREs to those impacted by Hurricane Ida just four days before.
In a Facebook post, the fire department said they appreciate the community support and understanding during this process, and this distribution could not have been possible without donations from all those around Acadiana.
Those organizations are:
- Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory
- City of Lafayette Police and Fire Department
- City of Gueydan Mayor Jude Reese
- Gueydan Fire and Police Departments
- Gueydan Duck Festival
- The Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival
- Cajun Rides
