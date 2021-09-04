Black-owned Business Expo comes to Mohegan Sun Pocono

Alicia (far left) and Iyishia Pacheco chat with Denise Robinson from Seacret, a company that sells skincare, nutrition and cosmetic products created with minerals from the Dead Sea. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

PLAINS TWP. — As she looked out across the floor at the Mohegan Sun Pocono convention center, Janiece Montes could hardly contain her excitement.

“I’ve got chills right now,” said Montes, one of the driving forces behind Saturday’s Black-owned Business Expo, the first of its kind in Northeastern Pennsylvania. “It’s finally here, I’m so excited.”

70 businesses from NEPA and beyond were represented at Saturday’s Expo, with shoppers pouring in to browse selections of all kinds: skincare products, clothing, accessories and more.

“Even with some of the vendors who have similar items, they’re all very unique even in that area,” Montes said. “Everyone offers their own variety.”

The Expo was a long time coming for Montes and the rest of the organizers, who initially had the idea to host a showcase for Black-owned businesses back in January.

After securing the venue and spreading the word through social media and word-of-mouth, the Expo kicked off around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Even right as the day started, prospective customers were ready to shop.

Iyishia and Alicia Pacheco, both from Nanticoke, had already made a handful of purchases while they stopped by the Seacret table, getting some samples and eventually buying some merchandise from the cosmetics vendor.

“We’ve already got a few things, and we’re going to keep looking,” Iyishia said.

The Pachecos said that they had heard about the Expo through Facebook, which was a key part of Montes’s strategy to advertise the Expo to the public.

A number of the vendors had also gotten involved with the Expo after seeing advertising on Facebook, while vendors like Jovanah Thompson became aware of the event through more personal connections.

“There’s another vendor here, she cuts my hair … she’s the one who told me about it,” Thompson said.

Affectionately known as “Mz. Clawz,” Thompson’s table was one of the busiest of the afternoon, and for good reason: she was serving up some home cooking, with crab legs, corn and potatoes on the menu.

Another hot spot at the Expo was the table of Lost Winner Entertainment, a multifaceted business run by Rashawn “Mayor” Nelson, a New Jersey native currently living in Wilkes-Barre.

“Everyone seems to think there’s only winners and losers in life,” Nelson said. “I’ve been through a lot in my life and I consider myself a ‘lost winner’, and there are so many people out there that fit that description.”

Lost Winner Entertainment handles event planning, hosts video game tournaments, sells clothing, helps with advertising — you name it, Nelson’s business could handle it.

Joining Nelson on Saturday was “O.R.B.O.T.T.,” the company mascot, who was a big hit with just about everyone who passed by.

Some other vendors included Carline’s Cheesecakes, a Scranton-based business owned by Carline Dowdy, who had a table full of sweets; Funenthings Boutique, with clothing and artwork on display; and of course, Janiece’s Purse Collection, LLC, owned and operated by Montes.

The music was provided by Rock on Radio 99.5, and the tunes were playing all afternoon long, creating the perfect vibes for the occasion.

Montes had already said that she planned on making the Expo a yearly occurrence, and she’s got big plans in mind looking ahead to the next one.

“We’ve got people here today from Philly, from New York and New Jersey,” she said. “Next year, I want to get some people here from Atlanta, we want to reach that far.”

Even with the drive and hard work it took to put Saturday’s Expo together, Montes still couldn’t believe that the event had finally arrived.

“This is incredible, I can’t believe it’s here,” she said. “We made it come alive.”