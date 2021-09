Well, it’s September. That means that by law, as a Kansan, you must trek out to the sunflower fields over Labor Day and take some pictures. This is a longstanding tradition here in Northeast Kansas thanks to the fine folks over at Grinter Farms. Now, yours truly is from North Central Kansas, where sunflowers grow freely and it’s an average day on the farm. But here in Lawrence, it’s the one time of year we put all of our differences aside and become one as Kansans by plastering our social media channels with sunflower selfies.