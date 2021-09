BAXTER — Hannah Drietz didn’t know what to expect. And why would she? The Run for the Melon Friday, Sept. 3, was her first cross-country meet. Prior to this season, Drietz, a junior at Brainerd High School, played volleyball. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, she took up running to pass the time and fell in love with it. A mother of one of her teammates saw Drietz running in the neighborhood and recruited her to the cross-country team.