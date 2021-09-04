CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Live updates: Alabama football vs. Miami Hurricanes score in season opener

Montgomery Advertiser
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama football is set to kick off its 15th season with coach Nick Saban leading the group, and the first matchup of the season comes against No. 16 Miami. The last time the Crimson Tide and Hurricanes faced each other was in the 1993 Sugar Bowl, when Alabama upset the heavily favored Miami team in New Orleans. That national championship was the first since the Paul "Bear" Bryant era.

www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy