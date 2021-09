Charlotte Tilbury has faced a backlash online after she said her husband has never seen her without make-up on. The 48-year-old make-up artist drew criticism after she once again claimed her spouse George Waud – who she tied the knot with in 2014, a year after launching her £1 billion eponymous beauty brand – has not seen her natural face as she wears a “bedroom eye” look when they go to sleep, which she insisted keeps “the magic alive” in their marriage.