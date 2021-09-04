CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: My favorite coot trolls

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Rumors of a torn hamstring.

www.tigernet.com

Sportstigernet.com

this was probably my favorite moment Saturday

Had the volume down since the baby was sleeping. just watched it again w/ the headset up. got chills again - so sick. Wisconsin is by far my favorite state north of Nashville. I'd move there in a heart beat if it didn't get so cottam cold.
Hobbiestigernet.com

Kickoff 5:00 PM - what say ye ?

Who picked this time? Not saying it's bad or good .... it's right at supper time. normally people argue over the "right time" - noon, 3:30, 7:30 ---- 7pm & after = too late. Who picked this time? Not saying it's bad or good .... it's right at supper time.
NFLsportswar.com

My favorite was him roasting Sammy Davis Jr.

For some of you grasshoppers, here is a Foster Brooks video you -- IB4TECH 08/28/2021 11:22AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Three of My Favorite Late Summer Bites

Everyone has their top tricks and know-betters for picking out hit-or-miss produce such as tomatoes and melons at the farmers market. Here’s the only trick you need to know, and it’s not a trick at all: develop a relationship with your farmers. Last week at the Bloomfield Saturday Market, Dan Wentmore of be.wild.er. Farm of Natrona Heights nudged me away from the array of heirloom tomatoes to an F1 hybrid slicer called BHN 589, telling me that he and farm owner Megan Gallagher made delicious BLTs with them all week. We were coming off a rainy week and the humidity was downright swampy; terrible conditions for heirlooms.
Baton Rouge, LAinregister.com

My Favorite Things: Nenette Lusk Gray

Guilty pleasure: Eating crawfish 3 to 4 times a week in season. Place for lunch: Owens Grocery Market & Deli located in my old neighborhood, Valley Park off of College Drive. Way to spend a Saturday morning: Walking or jogging the LSU Lakes, then heading over to the Red Stick Farmers Market.
LifestylePosted by
Y105

Five Of My Favorite Things About Fall

Maybe I'm a little premature on this post, but this morning when I left the house the air was nice and cool. It had the feeling of a fall morning and it got me excited for the next season!. I've had this conversation with people hundreds of times. What's your...
Food & Drinkssarabozich.com

Try My Favorite Hard Seltzer | GIVEAWAY

Enter to win a 12-pack of my favorite hard seltzer, PRESS Premium Alcoholic Spritzer. There are a bajillion hard seltzers on the market, but not all are created equal. I love PRESS for a number of reasons. To start, it’s a high-quality product that doesn’t have a weird aftertaste or chemical flavor. The flavor combinations are interesting and taste good, rather than boring or gimmicky. My favorite flavor is the Grapefruit Cardamom, but I also really love the Lime Lemongrass and the Ligonberry Elderflower!
Petstigernet.com

We need more dogs!

In honor of the Chanticleer game tonight, even though he isn't the head coach now, I submit this. I work with David Bennett in Lexington School District One. He is a great guy and quite a personality. We are in the same department and our offices are in the same section, two offices apart. We actually share the same birthday and both Clemson fans.
TV & Videostigernet.com

Happy First Friday, TigerNet!

54528030-8306-490E-AFDA-FC832F2AB069.jpeg(203.2 K) 860D2AF7-3D75-4CF5-94F2-EA09F1212014.jpeg(206.0 K) EDIT: And yes, that is Mr. and Mrs. dsgriff just days after we first met. This year our youngest daughter is a freshman. Message was edited by: dsgriff®
MLBtigernet.com

Seth Beer!!!

I just saw the highlights for that game and they showed him last. Awesome to see Mr. Beer blast one. F-in aye Cotton!. Welcome to the major leagues young man. Can't begin to understand what that moment must have felt like. And they're taint many that can ever say their...
TV & Videostigernet.com

It's Friday, It's 5:00 and

I still don't know what MyfavOrange® has been listening to, or what he's going to be putting on the grill. I hope everyone on Tnet has a fantastic weekend.
Sportstigernet.com

This may shock many of you

EFE614D8-EA9D-4010-9173-5E7956186C1C.png(240.9 K) ...grump and bmeist both got him lol. Another coot bites the dust in the “sandstorm”. I saw a USUC hype video get posted and the funny thing was durning the video they were showing plays from their games but on the bottom you could see the score and they were losing in almost every single clip.
Food & Drinkssequoyahcountytimes.com

A Few of My Favorite Things

A couple weeks ago, I mentioned my new air fryer and how much I have been using it. I am still using it like crazy. I wanted to go ahead and break it down it down by meals and the like so I can have a few weeks of column ideas and get to continue to play with it. This week is breakfast! The air fryer has been a real time saver in the kitchen. I mentioned it in my last column just briefly as I…
Hobbiestigernet.com

