Re: My favorite coot trolls

Enter to win a 12-pack of my favorite hard seltzer, PRESS Premium Alcoholic Spritzer. There are a bajillion hard seltzers on the market, but not all are created equal. I love PRESS for a number of reasons. To start, it’s a high-quality product that doesn’t have a weird aftertaste or chemical flavor. The flavor combinations are interesting and taste good, rather than boring or gimmicky. My favorite flavor is the Grapefruit Cardamom, but I also really love the Lime Lemongrass and the Ligonberry Elderflower!
Comments / 0