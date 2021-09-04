Xbox Chaturdays 38: The power of Smart Delivery and Xbox at Tokyo Game Show with Parris Lilly
For episode 38 of Xbox Chaturdays we'll be joined once again by Mr. Danger Zone himself, Parris Lilly, to discuss the benefits of Smart Delivery on Xbox, what we might see from Xbox at Tokyo Game Show, the controversy surrounding Halo Infinite's Battle Pass, acquisitions, and so much more! If you're hungry to get up to speed on all the latest Xbox news of the week, be sure to catch the show above, which is typically streamed live every Saturday!www.windowscentral.com
