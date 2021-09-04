Xbox Chaturdays 38: The power of Smart Delivery and Xbox at Tokyo Game Show with Parris Lilly

Well well, look at the calendar. Tokyo Game Show 2021 is drawing near, meaning we're due for some news from some of the big names. TGS has now published most of its schedule for this year. A few undecided bits remain, but the names most folks will care about have gotten dates and times slapped on their TGS showcase events. The likes of Sega and Atlus will be there along with Bandai Namco and Square Enix. It looks like Xbox will be there too. Here's the schedule so far for events beginning on Thursday, September 30th.