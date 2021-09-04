CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Chaturdays 38: The power of Smart Delivery and Xbox at Tokyo Game Show with Parris Lilly

By Miles Dompier
windowscentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor episode 38 of Xbox Chaturdays we'll be joined once again by Mr. Danger Zone himself, Parris Lilly, to discuss the benefits of Smart Delivery on Xbox, what we might see from Xbox at Tokyo Game Show, the controversy surrounding Halo Infinite's Battle Pass, acquisitions, and so much more! If you're hungry to get up to speed on all the latest Xbox news of the week, be sure to catch the show above, which is typically streamed live every Saturday!

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Delivery#Xbox At Tokyo Game Show#Xbox News#Central Gaming#Xbox Game Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Podcast
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Introducing the daily Xbox game code giveaway!

Every single day we'll be giving away a game code to one lucky TrueAchievements member. All you need to do is head over to the Win Xbox Games page and click the entry button for a chance to win!. Pro account holders have more chance of winning. We are always...
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of the 90's Most Popular Games

Xbox Game Pass has added one of the most popular games of the 90s, and arguably, one of the most influential games of all time. More specifically, and as of right now, all Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and Cloud can now download and play the recent remake of Myst. And if you want to support independent developer Cyan, you can now cop the game for 20 percent off for as long as it's available via the Xbox Game Pass library.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Is Now The Official Gaming Partner Of England Football

Microsoft has reached a deal to become the official gaming partner of England's national football teams. The multi-year deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, makes Xbox the official partner for England's men's and women's teams, along with the eLions eSports team, and Wembley Stadium itself. Additionally, Microsoft said...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Eight games coming to Xbox Game Pass in September

Back in June, Microsoft highlighted 41 games coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One of their release. Of those games, 18 were slated to arrive this year. As it turns out, the list is actually much longer as even more games are slated to join Xbox Game Pass the day of their release.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Xbox is heading to the Tokyo Game Show, but temper your expectations

Xbox has a checkered history in Japan, but the situation may be improving. There are reports the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are already outselling the Xbox One line in the region, despite being available only for a year, right in the midst of a chip shortage. Microsoft has also landed support from staple franchises like Yakuza and Dragon Quest, which have historically skipped the Anglo-centric platform.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Xbox Showcase Planned for Tokyo Game Show 2021

Other studios include Capcom, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Konami. The schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2021 was revealed and there are a fair number of panels and showcases planned to begin on September 30th. One of those showcases is for none other than Xbox who promises to share "some exclusive news and content."
Video Gamestheloadout.com

The best Xbox Series X survival games

When it comes to survival games, there’s a lot to choose from. Whether it’s classic horror survival or something a little more sci-fi, the charts have been filled with games spanning the genre. But, for the Xbox Series X|S console line-up, some of the games that were already achieving greatness on the previous gen consoles needed updating. Luckily, Microsoft has done just that.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Tokyo Game Show announces Xbox, Square Enix, and other showcase times

Well well, look at the calendar. Tokyo Game Show 2021 is drawing near, meaning we're due for some news from some of the big names. TGS has now published most of its schedule for this year. A few undecided bits remain, but the names most folks will care about have gotten dates and times slapped on their TGS showcase events. The likes of Sega and Atlus will be there along with Bandai Namco and Square Enix. It looks like Xbox will be there too. Here's the schedule so far for events beginning on Thursday, September 30th.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Xbox to present at Tokyo Game Show 2021 later this month

Xbox will once again have a presence at the Japan-based Tokyo Game Show expo with an official 50 minute presentation set for the event’s first day on September 30th. The Xbox presentation begins at 6 PM (Japan Standard Time/UTC+9) and will likely be broadcast online for international audiences much like last year’s.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Halo Infinite preloading available on Xbox Game Pass

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, it looks like you can preinstall* Halo Infinite, a game launching a good three months from now. (*You’ll be preinstalling what appears to be a 280.2 MB placeholder file, not a full build ready to play in the first minute of launch day or anything.)
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Xbox Game Pass – Games of the Month for July 2021

UFC 4 (console). A Plague Tale: Innocence: The Update for Series X | S (available);. Destiny 2: Solstice of Heroes event (available until August 3);. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Year 6 Season 2, North Star (available) ;. Zombie Army 4: Asylum Expansion in Abaddon (available) ;. Fallout 76: Reign...
Video GamesComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Yesterday

The newest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game just released on Xbox consoles yesterday. If you're not an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you will need to pay $20 to play the game on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. However, if you're a Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can start playing the game for no extra free. And of course, as long as the game in question, Crown Trick, is available via the subscription service, subscribers can cop it outright with a 20 percent discount.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Xbox Game Pass September 2021: All new games and everything leaving

Xbox Game Pass is about to add a whole host of new titles. Here’s everything coming in September. Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is fast becoming a prerequisite for any Xbox owner – or anyone with a gaming PC. The service adds a series of games to subscribers’ libraries on console, PC, and even mobile with Microsoft Cloud Gaming.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Original Xbox Games Of All Time

It's been nearly 20 years since Microsoft made its foray into console gaming with the Xbox. Many of the most popular Xbox franchises today--including Halo and Forza--made their debut on the rather large black box. Though a bunch of original Xbox games are hard to get a hold of nowadays, some of the best original Xbox games are available to download from the Microsoft Store or can be found on mobile devices, PC, and even modern consoles. We've rounded up the 20 best original Xbox games (in alphabetical order). Round of applause for the gamers who played these games with the "Duke" controller.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Wild River Games bring Ooops! 2 to Xbox

Wild River Games certainly deal with a ‘type’ of game and after arriving on the scene a couple of months back with the surprisingly decent Horse Club Adventures, that same team have now rocked up onto Xbox once again – this time with a videogame version of Ooops! 2. Available...

Comments / 0

Community Policy