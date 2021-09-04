Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 14:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 1243 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cloudcroft, Dry Canyon, James Canyon and Cox Canyon. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.