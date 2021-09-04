PREP FOOTBALL: Forks strides past Sequim with second-half surge (with video highlights)
FORKS — A connection forged in the front yards of Forks was instrumental in the Spartans’ season-opening win Friday night. Forks surged past Sequim in the second half, breaking open a 14-14 tie by scoring 28 straight points in the third quarter as the Spartans’ offense clicked in both the run and pass game and the defense stood tall and produced its own points in a 56-28 thumping Friday night.www.peninsuladailynews.com
