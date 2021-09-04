CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Osaka Tearfully Says She Wants to 'Take a Break for a While' from Tennis After US Open Loss

By Naledi Ushe
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Recently I feel very anxious if things don’t go my way,” Naomi Osaka said after losing against Leylah Fernandez in a third-round match during the US Open on Friday. Naomi Osaka has decided to "take a break" from competitive tennis. The 23-year-old, who represents Japan, had a rough match against...

