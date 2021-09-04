CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tips on how to cope with another surge of COVID-19 cases

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. David Rakofsky shares tips on how to put yourself more at ease as the U.S. goes through another surge of COVID-19 cases.

TravelTravelPulse

Common Pandemic-Era Travel Anxieties and Tips on How To Cope

Getting to travel again is obviously among people’s top priorities after nearly a year and a half of staring at the same four walls amid stay-at-home orders, border closures, travel restrictions and the constant threat of contracting COVID-19. We’ve all been dreaming of the day we can freely set off on our next vacation and spend some time decompressing from the stresses of our daily grind.
Kidswjtn.com

As COVID-19 cases in kids surge, a pediatrician shares tips to help parents

(NEW YORK) -- Levi Quartucci, an 11-year-old from Wimberley, Texas, caught COVID-19 several days after starting back to school in person. During his battle with the virus, the sixth-grade student, who is too young to be vaccinated, was hospitalized with a high-grade fever and then found to have pneumonia in his lungs, according to his parents, Katie and Joe Quartucci.
Hawaii County, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

COVID-19 infection model predicts additional surge in cases

All signs are pointing toward a worsening COVID-19 surge in Hawaii, according to statistical models. Researchers for the Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Group, a network of data scientists, epidemiologists and medical professionals developing models of the potential future spread of the novel coronavirus, told the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 Friday that the test positivity rates throughout the state indicate another surge of cases in the near future.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthCosmopolitan

Mu COVID-19 variant: What is it and what are the symptoms?

Although the Delta variant has been dominating conversations and headlines surrounding COVID-19 for the last few months, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now listed a new "variant of interest." According to WHO, the Mu COVID-19 variant (also known as B.1.621) "has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

CDC Doing ‘Exploratory Work’ To Decide Whether To Study If COVID Vaccines Are Causing ‘Menstrual Irregularities’

Anxieties over whether the COVID-19 vaccines impact fertility have discouraged some U.S. women from obtaining the vaccines, though the CDC has not found evidence that coronavirus vaccines cause fertility problems. In late July, CDC spokeswoman Martha Sharan told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “several studies” on the vaccines’ effects...
Medical Sciencetechstartups.com

A new study from University of California found that teenage boys are more at risk from vaccines than covid; 6 times more likely to suffer from heart problems from the vaccine than be hospitalized from Covid

On June 10, we wrote about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when the agency announced it was holding an ’emergency meeting” after hundreds suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. On the same day, NBC News wrote a piece titled, “Evidence grows stronger...
Public HealthRebel Yell

Asymptomatic people can develop severe sequelae later –

The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to enjoy particular attention from scientists. Thanks to his visit to a radio station in Guadeloupe that Wednesday, Dr. Emmanuel Gordien, virologist from Guadeloupe, head of the virology department at Avicenne Hospital in Bobigny, on a study carried out on patients with Covid-19 who showed no symptoms.
Diseases & Treatmentswgnsradio.com

POSITIVE: After Middle Tennesse Man faces Triple By-Pass Surgery and Multiple Stents, Ascension Saint Thomas Doctors find an Alternative Procedure called Brachytherapy

When Andy Plank, 57, started having chest pain in early 2002, he knew he couldn't wait. “I went to Ascension Saint Thomas West ER immediately,” Andy said. Andy has a family history of heart disease. “My dad died of a heart attack at age 56 and all of his brothers passed away with the same disease, so I instantly knew this was something I needed to take action on.”
Public Healthohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Most common side effects from the booster jab

The government has been adamant on rolling out booster jabs for the older populations starting this month, but many experts are still unsure whether it is necessary for every single person. Some argue that only those who are immunocompromised and vulnerable to the disease should be jabbed. This week, Health...
Public Healthlocalsyr.com

Are cloth masks less effective than surgical masks at protecting you from COVID?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — Kids maybe heading back to school, but it’s not necessarily the start we were hoping for, at least when it comes to COVID. The Delta variant has been a game changer with new pediatric cases significantly higher than a few months ago. Many are concerned for small children who are too young to receive the vaccine. Particularly, whether cloth masks provide less protection than surgical ones now that COVID is more aggressive.

