CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fox 32 Chicago

September is National Campus Safety Awareness Month

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you send your kiddo off to college for the first time? Here are some tips on making sure your child is safe from afar.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afar
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy