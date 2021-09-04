2 dead after Tesla crashes into Florida home

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two people are dead and three others injured after a Tesla crashed into a Florida home on Friday, investigators said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the car was not on autopilot when the 43-year-old driver sped through a stop sign and hopped a curb that sent it airborne before crashing into a house in Palm Harbor, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

A 69-year-old woman who lived at the home was killed. Two other adults were also inside the home, Tampa Bay Newspapers reported. A 43-year-old man who was a passenger in the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid was taken to a hospital and died, WFLA reported. The driver and two other passengers, a 48-year-old man from Aurora, Illinois, and a 28-year-old man from New Port Richey, Florida, suffered serious injuries, Patch reported.

None of the identities of those involved were released.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is one of the fastest production cars in the world. It is capable of a 200 mph top speed and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds, according to the car maker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

