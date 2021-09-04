CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Pro Bowl lineman, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

By WILL GRAVES
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMLet_0bmmheNn00
Obit Ilkin Football FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, left, and former Steelers lineman and current broadcaster, Tunch Ilkin, embrace at an NFL football practice in Pittsburgh. Ilkin, a Turkis-born two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1980s who went on to become a beloved member of the organization's broadcast team, died on Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, the team said. He was 63. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease), had been hospitalized recently with pneumonia. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Keith Srakocic)

Tunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born, two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization's broadcast team, has died. He was 63.

The Steelers confirmed Ilkin's passing on Saturday. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease), was hospitalized recently with pneumonia.

Ilkin announced in July that he was stepping away from his radio analyst duties to focus on his treatment.

The popular Ilkin was a fixture on the Steelers' offensive line after being taken in the sixth round of the 1980 draft. He played 13 of his 14 seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh, making the Pro Bowl in 1988 and 1989 as an athletic right tackle under Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll. He appeared in 176 games for the Steelers, making 143 starts.

He played one game for the Green Bay Packers in 1993 before retiring and moving into broadcasting. Ilkin spent 23 seasons in all as part of Pittsburgh's radio team and became well-known throughout southwestern Pennsylvania for his charitable efforts for a variety of causes.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Tunch Ilkin,” Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in a statement. “He was a man of faith who dedicated his entire life to being a devout Christian and family man. His passion for the game of football was evident in his everyday life.”

Ilkin's influence during his post-playing days extended far beyond the field. He worked with a variety of causes, including the Light of Life Rescue Mission, which focuses on helping those battling homelessness and addiction. He and good friend and former teammate Craig Wolfley held an annual fundraiser for the mission, just one of several philanthropic ventures for Ilkin.

“His efforts and dedication to the Light of Life was unparalleled, and his desire to always help others made everyone appreciate him,” Rooney said. “He was loved by his family, teammates, and friends. We were fortunate to have Tunch as a player and broadcaster for so many years. Our condolences to his entire family during this difficult time.”

Ilkin was a fixture at the team's training facility during the season, filtering in and out of the locker room to talk to players. His energy and enthusiasm for the organization and the game was infectious.

“Today we lost a heck of a person but God gained an unbelievable angel,” current Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward posted on Instagram. “Your love, faith, candor, and strength will be remembered forever. I’m lucky enough to have talked and got to know you. May you be at peace brother.”

Ilkin is survived by his wife, Karen, and children Tanner, Natalie and Clay from his marriage to his first wife Sharon, who died in 2012 following a battle with breast cancer.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Broadcasting#American Football#Turkish#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Hall Of Fame#The Green Bay Packers#Christian#Instagram#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Tunch Ilkin Dies at 63 11 Months After ALS Diagnosis

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and radio analyst Tunch Ilkin died less than a year after announcing he had ALS. The two-time Pro Bowler was 63 years old. Ilkin played multiple positions on the Steelers offensive line during his 13 seasons with the team, The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported. He spent 23 more years with the organization as a radio analyst after that.
NFLlocal21news.com

Longtime Steelers broadcaster, player Tunch Ilkin passes away after battle with ALS

PITTSBURGH (WJAC) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and longtime team broadcaster Tunch Ilkin passed away after a battle with ALS, according to NBC Affiliate WPXI. Ilkin, who spent 13 seasons in a black and gold uniform before spending another 23 years in the broadcast booth, announced his retirement from...
NFLYardbarker

Steelers' Tunch Ilkin Passes Away From ALS

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and longtime broadcaster Tunch Ilkan has passed away from his battle with ALS. He was 63-years-old. Ilkin announced his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in October of 2020. He was diagnoses with the disease in September of 2020. Ilkan...
NFLTribune-Star

Sycamore legend Tunch Ilkin dead at 63

Tunch Ilkin, a former Indiana State offensive lineman, ISU Hall of Fame member and two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization's broadcast team, has died. He was 63. “It’s a sad day in Terre Haute as legendary...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Pro Bowl Tackle And Broadcaster With Pittsburgh Steelers Was 63 – Talesbuzz

Tunch Ilkin, a two-time Pro Bowl tackle, team captain, and longtime broadcaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers, died today at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital at 63. He had ALS and passed on Saturday morning, according to former teammate, Craig Wolfley. “He hit heaven’s gate at full sprint with a lot of high-fives...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon James Holzhauer Is Asking for Trouble By Saying Buccaneers Star Has Better Stiff Arm Than Derrick Henry

Legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer isn’t one to hold back his thoughts and opinions when it comes to the wide world of sports. The former “Jeopardy!” champion is a professional sports gambler and knows his stuff when it comes to sports. Last night, the National Football League opened its 2021 season with a thrilling nail-biter that came down to the final seconds. The game featured an all-out battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs claimed victory by the most narrow of margins. The “Jeopardy!” icon greatly enjoyed watching the game between the Cowboys and Bucs. As he often does, he spent a good deal of the game providing his thoughts through social media. He put up a couple of tweets but one, in particular, seems to have Holzhauer in disagreement with NFL fans.
NFLwcn247.com

Tunch Ilkin

Former Pro Bowl lineman, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at 63. (AP) Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and broadcaster Tunch Ilkin has died. Ilki…
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

A Letter From the Editor: Tunch Ilkin was more than just a former Steelers player

Just yesterday my wife and I surprised our children with a trip to the beach, the Outer Banks in North Carolina to be exact. Those who needed to know about me being out of the loop for two days, while driving, knew about it. One of those people was Dave Schofield, editor and my right-hand-man, and I joked with Dave on Thursday about how I’m sure some news will break when I’m driving south on I-95.

Comments / 0

Community Policy