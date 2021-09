The new Volvo is more than a decade old now. Sold off by Ford in 2010, the storied Swedish carmaker was picked up by Chinese car giant Geely. Given new life and a new bank account, Volvo set about designing an entirely new lineup of cars for the next decade and beyond. Core to the new Volvo was Vision 2020, a goal that no one would be killed or seriously injured in a Volvo released after 2020.