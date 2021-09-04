It’s time to eat

There's a lot of hype about breakfast and dinner, but how about the equally important midday meal that is lunch? Between a hectic work schedule and finding time to squeeze in a workout, it can be hard to eat lunch at a consistent time every day of the week. Cynthia Sass, RD, CSSD, NYC, and LA-based performance nutritionist says there are myriad factors that help to determine when the best time to eat lunch for you exactly is. With that in mind, it's best that we explore some of these potential factors. We consulted Sass and Sydney Greene, MS, RD, at Middleberg Nutrition, for insight to help you determine once and for all when is the right time to break out the brown bag and eat that midday meal.