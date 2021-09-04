Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 6,369 new cases, 159 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, Sept. 4, a total of 1,247,637 (+6,369) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 66,628 (+159) hospitalizations and 8,933 (+25) ICU admissions. A total of 6,115,303 Ohioans — 52.32% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 11,935 from the previous day.