Golf

Solheim Cup: Leona Maguire makes dream start for Europe as 'fearless' approach pays off alongside Mel Reid

SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheir 1up success helped give Europe a flying start at Inverness Club in Toledo as they opened up a commanding 3.5-0.5 early lead. Maguire, the first Irish player to represent Europe at the Solheim Cup, and experienced Englishwoman Reid took control against the star American pairing by winning the fourth and six holes and remained ahead over the closing holes despite their opponents halving the deficit at the 13th.

GolfBBC

Solheim Cup: European newcomer Leona Maguire revels in facing US 'golden pairing'

Date: 4-6 September Venue: Inverness Golf Club, Toledo, Ohio. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website from 12:30 BST on Saturday and Sunday, from 16:00 on Monday. European rookie Leona Maguire says she is under "no pressure" despite facing the United States' "golden pairing" of Nelly and Jessica Korda in Saturday's opening Solheim Cup foursomes in Ohio.
GolfGolf Digest

Solheim Cup 2021: Ireland's Leona Maguire announces her arrival by going undefeated

Consider the Solheim Cup Leona Maguire’s unofficial official arrival to professional golf. If you haven’t met the 26-year-old Irishwoman, the Solheim Cup certainly introduced you. If you’ve been following amateur golf, however, you’ve known about Maguire for years and were likely guessing it was only a matter of time before she had a moment like she did at Inverness Club for Team Europe.
TennisPosted by
Times Leader

Reid and Maguire give Europe 9-7 lead at Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio — Catriona Matthew had a feeling about Leona Maguire and Mel Reid. Or maybe it was just luck. The European Solheim Cup team captain isn’t sure which. She also doesn’t care. All Matthew knows is that it’s working. “They’ve kind of reveled in each other’s company,” Matthew said.
TennisPosted by
The Blade

Europe leads in final-day singles of Solheim Cup

Europe has defeated the United States 15-13 to retain the Solheim Cup after the third and final day of competition at Inverness Club on Monday. Europe, which held a 9-7 lead in points coming into Monday's 12 singles matches, won five matches and halved two others to tie the USA team 6-6 in points on the day. They defended their title won in Europe in 2019.
Beauty & Fashiongolfbusinessnews.com

Mel Reid to debut custom G/FORE shoes at Solheim Cup

Golf footwear brand G/FORE has announced that Ladies European Tour star Mel Reid will be wearing two new pairs of its custom golf shoes at this week’s Solheim Cup matches in Ohio, which takes place from September 4-6. The first style that Reid will be wearing is a custom version...
Toledo, OHPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mel Reid calls this Europe's strongest Solheim Cup team ever, but can it win on American soil with virtually no fans?

TOLEDO, Ohio – Mel Reid has declared this the strongest European Solheim Cup team to date. Can they win on American soil for only the second time in Solheim history?. In a year in which Americans have won seven titles on the LPGA, compared to Europe’s two, and carry the biggest home-field advantage in Cup history due to pandemic travel restrictions, picking Europe to win the contest at the Inverness Club might seem risky.
GolfPosted by
The Independent

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire get the better of the Korda sisters as Europe start strongly

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire overcame the previously unbeaten star American pairing of Nelly and Jessica Korda as Europe claimed a three-point lead after the opening session of their Solheim Cup defence in Toledo.Reid and Maguire defeated world number one and Olympic champion Nelly Korda and her sister by one hole as all four foursomes matches went down to the wire on the first morning’s play at Inverness Club.The Korda sisters won 6&4 and 6&5 in the same format at Gleneagles in 2019, but looked nervous from the outset and gifted the European pair a two-hole lead with a bogey...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Solheim Cup snub in 2019 saw Mel Reid initially reject a vice-captain role

Mel Reid has revealed she was so upset at not being selected for the 2019 Solheim Cup that she briefly turned down the offer of being a vice-captain instead. Reid was overlooked for one of the four wild cards by European captain Catriona Matthew, who initially got short shrift when asking the Englishwoman to be part of her backroom staff.
Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Boutier, Maguire Set to Open Solheim Cup Action

TOLEDO, Ohio – For the seventh straight time, Duke women's golf will have a representative competing in the Solheim Cup as former Duke standouts Celine Boutier and Leona Maguire will team together with Europe Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Duke and Arizona State are the only two...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Europe's Reid excited to tackle Korda sisters at Solheim Cup

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Team Europe rookie Mel Reid said she was thrilled to partner Leona Maguire to take on the unenviable task of facing the "golden pairing" of the Korda sisters of Team USA in the opening match of the foursomes in the Solheim Cup. Nelly and Jessica Korda,...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Leona Maguire stars for Europe before United States fight back in Solheim Cup

Ireland’s Leona Maguire continued to enjoy a dream debut before the United States staged a spirited fightback on day two of the Solheim Cup in Toledo. Maguire, who partnered Georgia Hall to victory in Saturday’s fourballs, teamed up with Mel Reid for the pair’s second foursomes success on Sunday, thrashing world number one Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing 5 and 4.
GolfMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Golf roundup: Europe leads Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leona Maguire and Mel Reid helped Europe take a 9-7 lead against the United States into the closing singles matches in the Solheim Cup. Maguire and Reid combined to topple top-ranked Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing in alternate-shot play in the morning session Sunday at Inverness, then scrambling to tie Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas in four-ball in the afternoon.
GolfBBC

Solheim Cup: Europe's Mel Reid on return to team against US after vice-captaincy role

Date: 4-6 September Venue: Inverness Golf Club, Toledo, Ohio. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website from 12:30 BST on Saturday and Sunday, from 16:00 on Monday. Mel Reid said her role as vice-captain in Europe's 2019 Solheim Cup victory taught her how vital communication is within the team as she returns to playing against the United States.
SoccerSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mel's moxie; Resurgent Reid back in Solheim Cup mix

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Mel Reid considered Catriona Matthew's offer and did her best to maintain her composure. Yes, Reid knows she should have been flattered when Matthew called two years ago to ask if Reid would serve as one of Matthews' vice-captains for the European team at the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.
Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Mel Reid, Leona Maguire earn huge half-point in final fourballs match

TOLEDO, Ohio – It might have been their first meeting – likely of many – in a Solheim Cup, but Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire are familiar foes. Kupcho attended Wake Forest from 2015-19. Maguire attended ACC rival Duke from 2014-18. They both were ranked No. 1 in the world during their college stints. They both won Player of the Year awards. They both won a lot and often had to beat the other in order to do so.
GolfLPGA

Maguire, Solheim Cup Are “Match” Made in Heaven

Sarah Kellam is a Kentucky native and former college golfer who works as a freelance content creator specializing in writing, social media, and video production. Some players are just built for match play. Suzann Pettersen is a name that comes to mind. Ian Poulter is another. Historically, Seve Ballesteros may be the king of the format and Dame Laura Davies the queen, both with incredible performances in their Ryder and Solheim Cup careers. Then there are players like Juli Inkster, Cristie Kerr, and Mel Reid who have certainly proved their affinity for it over the years. But there’s a new name to add to the list: Ireland’s Leona Maguire.

