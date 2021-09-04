Solheim Cup: Leona Maguire makes dream start for Europe as 'fearless' approach pays off alongside Mel Reid

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire overcame the previously unbeaten star American pairing of Nelly and Jessica Korda as Europe claimed a three-point lead after the opening session of their Solheim Cup defence in Toledo.Reid and Maguire defeated world number one and Olympic champion Nelly Korda and her sister by one hole as all four foursomes matches went down to the wire on the first morning’s play at Inverness Club.The Korda sisters won 6&4 and 6&5 in the same format at Gleneagles in 2019, but looked nervous from the outset and gifted the European pair a two-hole lead with a bogey...