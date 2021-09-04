Carol Jane McKinney, 62, of Rittman, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Burbank Parke Care Center after a period of declining health. Carol was born March 23, 1959 in Wadsworth to the late Woodrow and Henrietta (Adkins) Jackson and had made her home in the Rittman area all of her life. She enjoyed playing Bingo and cards and having Bible Study with two special people, Bob and Joyce McClure. Carol loved having people around her all the time and she will be greatly missed.