Philadelphia, PA

#MIAFest: How To Help Those Impacted By The Remnants Of Hurricane Ida In Philadelphia

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 6 days ago
As thousands gather on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, many local residents are recovering from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. According to Billy Penn, more than 50,000 people lost power during the storm and at least three people died. In the aftermath, many people in surrounding areas are looking for ways to help out. Fortunately, there are dozens of organizations outside doing the work that needs to be done and here are a few ways that you can help them out.

defpen

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Defends Hosting Made In America Despite Major Flooding

Days before Made In America was set to kick off on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Tornadoes, flash floods and heavy rain left thousands of people without power, shelter or the ability to travel. As a result, many people thought that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney would cancel the event. However, he stood by the Labor Day weekend festival because he felt that it would be a great way for many people to “have some fun” in the midst of what has been a difficult 18-month period in history.

