John P. Vimmerstedt
Dr. John Paul Vimmerstedt ("Jack") was born in Jamestown, New York, to Theodore Paul Carl Vimmerstedt and Lella Doris (Johnson) Vimmerstedt. He married Mary Eva Galt in Syracuse, New York. Dr. Vimmerstedt graduated from Jamestown High School and from Syracuse University, College of Forestry. His military service was based at Fort Benning, Georgia. Dr. Vimmerstedt worked for the U.S. Forest Service, Bent Creek, Pisgah National Forest, North Carolina. He pursued further education in forestry at North Carolina State University and Yale University, receiving a Master's and Doctorate of Forestry from Yale. Dr. Vimmerstedt worked at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center in Wooster, Ohio until his retirement.www.the-daily-record.com
