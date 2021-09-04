CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Resting Saturday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMondesi will sit Saturday against the White Sox. The Royals were expected to be cautious with Mondesi down the stretch after he missed most of the year with hamstring and oblique injuries. That's been the case in the four days since his return from the injured list, as he's alternated between the lineup and the bench. He's already homered and stolen a pair of bases in his two appearances, showing that his talent is very much still present, but expect him to continue being handled carefully given that the Royals are out of the playoff picture.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Salvy goes deep again, Royals win over Seattle Saturday

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fourth straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead the Kansas City Royals over the Seattle Mariners 4-2. Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its third straight over Seattle to damage the Mariners’ postseason aspirations.
MLBnumberfire.com

Carlos Santana (hip) scratched for Royals Saturday; Emmanuel Rivera back in

Kansas City Royals infielder Carlos Santana has been scratched from the lineup in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Santana was originally slated to serve as the designated hitter, but he's since been removed due to a hip ailment. Emmanuel Rivera is back in there, getting the nod at first base and batting eighth against Mariners starter Tyler Anderson.
MLBMLB

Mondesi activated, set to move to third base

KANSAS CITY -- Adalberto Mondesi rejoined the Royals on Wednesday, when the club brought him and starter Jackson Kowar up as rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players. But Mondesi’s role won’t be the same as it once was. Penciled in as the Royals’ everyday shortstop back in Spring Training,...
MLBksal.com

Kowar, Mondesi make impact, but Royals fall

KANSAS CITY — The Royals’ returnees wasted no time making a difference. Jackson Kowar turned in easily the best start of his young career, tossing six innings and allowing no earned runs while striking out a career-high six, and Adalberto Mondesi fueled the offense with a homer and two runs scored. The Royals couldn’t turn their contributions into a victory, however, as they fell 5-3 to Cleveland in 11 innings.
MLBMLB

Mondesi sees action with pregame workouts

KANSAS CITY -- Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi worked out with the team on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, a signal that he’s close to being activated from his rehab assignment as soon as Wednesday, when rosters expand from 26 to 28 players. Mondesi has played just 10 games this season because...
MLBKansas City Star

Kansas City Royals add Mondesi and Kowar while top prospect Witt Jr. stays at Triple A

With just two additional roster spots available in September, the Kansas City Royals activated shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from the injured list and recalled pitcher Jackson Kowar prior to Wednesday’s game. Both went right into the starting lineup. Those two additions represented this year’s September call-ups for the Royals with MLB’s...
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals starting Emmanuel Rivera at third base on Saturday

Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Rivera will handle the hot corner after Adalberto Mondesi was kept on the Royals' bench against their division competition. In a matchup against right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, our models project Rivera to score 6.2...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Tyler Zuber: Rejoins Royals

The Royals recalled Zuber from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. The righty returns to the big-league club only a day after being optioned. With a 6.00 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 21 innings of relief this season, Zuber figures to pitch in nothing more than low-leverage situations in this latest stint with Kansas City.
MLBMLB

Merrifield, Lopez setting table for KC lineup

BALTIMORE -- Offensively, the Royals’ 1-2 punch atop the order has continued to deliver, most recently in the first two games of the four-game set against the Orioles. On Tuesday, leadoff batter Whit Merrifield reached in the third inning on a fielder’s choice. He then stole second and came around to score on a Nicky Lopez single. The stolen base was Merrifield’s team-leading 39th of the season.
MLBWichita Eagle

Mondesi starts third straight game as Kansas City Royals wrap up series in Baltimore

Adalberto Mondesi slotted into the Kansas City Royals’ starting lineup for the third consecutive game on Thursday, albeit as the designated hitter. Injuries have wiped out the vast majority of Mondesi’s season and have limited him to 16 games entering the team’s 140th game of the year, their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Mondesi has also played in 19 minor-league games this season while on rehab assignments.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Start moved up to Saturday

Lynch, who was originally scheduled to start Sunday's game against Seattle, will instead start Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The shifting of the starting rotation became a necessity when Saturday's projected starter, Carlos Hernandez, was called upon to hurl 5.2 innings in Friday's extra-innings win. Lynch's last start was Monday at Houston, so he will be pitching on normal rest. The left-hander has been on a roll of late, posting a 2.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 4-1 record over his past six starts.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Josh Staumont: Activated by Royals

Staumont (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Staumont was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Thursday, but he'll rejoin the bullpen a day later. Across his last five appearances, the right-hander has earned four holds with a 2.08 ERA and 0.69 WHIP in 4.1 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Scott Barlow: Secures 10th save Saturday

Barlow picked up the save Saturday against the Mariners after allowing one run on two hits while fanning one across one inning. Barlow recorded his 10th save of the season but it wasn't an easy outing, as he gave up a two-out RBI double before closing things out on a groundout from Kyle Seager. Barlow owns a career-best 2.57 ERA across 60 appearances this year.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: On bench Saturday

O'Hearn is not starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Even after a three-hit night Friday, O'Hearn is still hitting just .207 with a pair of doubles and no RBI in his last 10 games. Salvador Perez is DH'ing and batting third Saturday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Austin Meadows resting on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows is not starting in Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Meadows will head to the bench after Randy Arozarena was picked as Saturday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 331 batted balls this season, Meadows has produced a 8.5% barrel rate and a .238...
MLBnumberfire.com

Bryan Reynolds resting Friday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against left-hander J.A. Happ and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates appear to be giving Reynolds a routine breather. Ben Gamel is shifting to center field while Anthony Alford enters the lineup to play left field and hit eighth.
MLBnumberfire.com

San Francisco's Kris Bryant resting on Saturday

San Francisco Giants third baseman / outfielder Kris Bryant is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Bryant will be kept on San Francisco's bench after Alex Dickerson was chosen as Saturday's left fielder, Darin Ruf was shifted to first base, and Wilmer Flores was moved to third.

Comments / 0

Community Policy