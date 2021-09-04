Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Resting Saturday

Mondesi will sit Saturday against the White Sox. The Royals were expected to be cautious with Mondesi down the stretch after he missed most of the year with hamstring and oblique injuries. That's been the case in the four days since his return from the injured list, as he's alternated between the lineup and the bench. He's already homered and stolen a pair of bases in his two appearances, showing that his talent is very much still present, but expect him to continue being handled carefully given that the Royals are out of the playoff picture.