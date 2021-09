OAKLAND — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the A’s at Oakland Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. WINNING WAYS: The Yankees have won a season-high 13 straight games, their longest winning streak since a 13-game winning streak from 9/1-12/61…marks just the ninth time in franchise history the Yankees have won 13 consecutive games…their 13-game winning streak matches the longest by any Major League team over the last four seasons (also Oakland’s 13-game streak from 4/9-24/21).