NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard responds Wednesday to a vessel that reportedly sustained damage during Hurricane Ida. During the storm, we received a report that the vessel had sustained damage. Members of the Coast Guard’s Eighth District Outer Continental Shelf division have been in contact with both the master of the Noble Globetrotter II and Noble Corporation since Sunday to determine the extent of any damage, and to ensure that the crew’s lifesaving equipment is functional and available in the event of an emergency.