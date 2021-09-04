CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersburg - Lorna Fay Pyers (Tish), age 68, of Millersburg, Ohio, gained her heavenly wings Thursday, September 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 7th at Alexander Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Masters officiating. Burial will take place at Killbuck Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.

