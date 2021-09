Clemson’s Dabo Swinney spoke with the media earlier today ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Georgia. Here are a few highlights from the conversation. "We're excited it’s game week, finally. Everything builds to this for us. So a lot of excitement around here, getting ready for a great matchup. But before we get into the game, just thoughts and prayers for all the people in Louisiana. We've got guys from that area as well and so just keeping them in our thoughts and prayers, and hopefully, you know, can get through a very difficult time. I want to have the right perspective there as we get focused on this game because there's a lot of people who are hurting right now and we know that."