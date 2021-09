D.J. Uiagalelei’s first start this season didn’t go nearly as well as his two previous ones. After throwing for more than 700 yards and five scores in helping lead Clemson to wins in spot starts against Boston College and Notre Dame a season ago, Uiagelelei found the going much tougher Saturday taking his first snaps as Trevor Lawrence’s successor. Uiagalelei posted career-lows in passing yards (178) and completion percentage (51.3) and tossed the only touchdown of the game, though it counted as points for the other team.