Mahle allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings against St. Louis on Friday. He did not factor in the decision. Mahle's performance was a tangible improvement over his last start, when he gave up four runs in five innings against Detroit. However, the right-hander picked up a win in that contest while walking away with a no-decision Friday. The two runs against him came as the result of a Yadier Molina long ball in the fourth inning, which was the only extra-base hit Mahle yielded in the outing. He has been a solid performer throughout the campaign, posting a 3.73 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 188:56 K:BB and 11-5 record through 159.1 innings. Mahle's next start is likely to be a favorable matchup at Pittsburgh next week.