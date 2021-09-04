CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Confucius Institute in Indiana is Closing Due to US Xenophobia

By Todd Smekens
muncievoice.com
 6 days ago

Todd Rokita Did Not Cause Valparaiso to Close Confucius Institute. The Republican Attorney General of Indiana, Todd Rokita, started an “investigation” on Valparaiso’s Confucius Institute several weeks ago which can only be called a xenophobic expedition or full-fledged McCarthyism. After the investigation started, the President of Valparaiso sent a letter to staff and students saying he was shutting down the Institute but not because of Todd’s xenophobic wishes but because of possibly losing funding from the Department of Education.

muncievoice.com

Comments / 4

