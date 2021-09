Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has revealed a whole lot of new details on the upcoming first-person shooter over the past week, but one aspect of the game that the studio has remained fairly quiet about has been the campaign. In turn, this has prompted a number of fans to begin to question the status of Infinite's story mode, which hasn't been publicly shown off in over a year. Despite this lack of new campaign footage, though, 343 has now provided fans with a new update about the current status of this game mode.