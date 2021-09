49ers news today centers around the 49ers injury report for 49ers vs. Lions week 1. Jalen Hurd is OUT. Javon Kinlaw is doubtful and Trey Lance is not featured on the 49ers’ injury report. We also have some 49ers rumors to get to as to whether or not the 49ers should sign NFL Free Agent Larry Fitzgerald. Larry Fitzgerald also let his respect be known for 49ers wide receiver Trent Sherfield who has received a lot of LOVE from one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. Sherfield is getting a lot of buzz as a 49ers breakout candidate for the 2021 NFL season for how he played throughout 49ers Training Camp and the 49ers preseason.