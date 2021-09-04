CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

By CNN
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GskMk_0bmmelSF00

CNN –Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their twin son and daughter on Saturday.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” Buttigieg tweeted. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

Buttigieg shared last month that he and Chasten, an author and former teacher, had become first-time parents.

“The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us,” he shared at the time, adding that they had wanted to grow their family for some time.

The couple was married in 2018.

The Buttigiegs are also parents to two dogs — Truman and Buddy.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Pete Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Transportation#Instagram#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
RelationshipsKGO

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who made history as the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate, and husband Chasten Buttigieg are officially fathers -- twice over. After announcing last month that the two were expanding their family, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend,...
RelationshipsPosted by
TheWrap

Pete Buttigieg Welcomes Twins With Husband Chasten, Colleagues Celebrate: ‘Happy News We All Can Use’

Pete Buttigieg’s family just doubled in size — he and husband Chasten are welcoming not just one but two bundles of joy. The U.S. secretary of transportation announced the birth of the couple’s newborn twins on his social media platforms Saturday, writing, “Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Introduce Their Twin Babies

More than two weeks after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announced they were dads, the two have revealed they are parents to twins. Buttigieg posted a photo of the couple holding their children on Instagram Saturday. “Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” Buttigieg wrote in the caption. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

A Harris Endorsement Ends in Murder

A criminal posted bail thanks to an organization Kamala Harris touted last year. He was arrested for killing a man. A career criminal was able to post bail after being arrested on domestic abuse charges thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. So what? you may say. Well, he was arrested last week and charged with second degree murder for shooting 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz in a road rage incident last month. But wait, there’s more — the role of America’s vice president.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood celebrates big family news with adorable video

Carrie Underwood shared the most adorable picture of her son Isaiah on Thursday, celebrating his baseball debut. The country music star, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the sweet snap of her six-year-old son, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband play professional sports.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Fox News host accidentally reveals that co-host is pregnant on live television

Things got a little awkward on ’s Wednesday, when Dana Perino coaxed co-host Jessica Tarlov into announcing her pregnancy that up until then had not been made public. At the time, they were talking about new things they had all done during the pandemic. Jesse Watters spoke about having a baby and writing a book. Then Perino turned to Tarlov.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'The View' Fans Have Very Strong Feelings About Mia Love Guest Hosting in Meghan McCain's Seat

Following a month-long summer hiatus, fans were once again able to take a little time to enjoy The View this week. The popular ABC daytime show returned on Tuesday with a few surprises in store for fans. For one, Tuesday's episode marked the first time since March of 2020 that Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin were together in-person at the ABC studio. What's more, following Meghan McCain's departure from the show at the end of last season, the network has since decided to feature a rotating roster of celebrity and conservative guest hosts.
Family Relationshipsviralhatch.com

She Has 16 Children But Does Not Intend To Stop: “It’s My Body That Will Decide”

To be a mother is the wish of many women: some want one or two children, others dream of a large family . Having a child is a constant commitment: not only must parents take care of it, but they must also be ready to change their daily habits. When she met her future husband Ray, Jen didn’t want children: she didn’t see herself as a mother. Ray, however, has proven to be a very persuasive man: the couple now have 16 children and Jen says she wants more .
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Parents Forced Me to Choose: Give My Kidney to My Brother or Be Disowned – Story of the Day

I was threatened with abandonment by my parents if I refused to donate a kidney to my ailing younger brother and ended up making a decision that changed my life. I was five when my little brother Jeremy was born. I was very excited, waiting for my mom to come home with the baby, but Jeremy had to stay in the hospital. What I was too young to realize at the time was that Jeremy was very ill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy