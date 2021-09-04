The Nordstrom Summer Sale is here: Shop markdowns on clothes, shoes and home goods
If you're hunting for back-to-school outfits for the kids or looking to add some new everyday essentials to your closet or home, today's your lucky day. Right now, Nordstrom is having its annual summer sale , with hot discounts the whole family can enjoy.
From now through Sunday, September 12, you can shop some of our favorite brands up to 60% off at the Nordstrom summer sale . With major markdowns on styles for women, men and kids, as well as stellar deals on home goods and kitchen essentials, Nordstrom has you covered with tons of incredible sales just in time for Labor Day .
One great pick for women is the Adidas NMD R1 sneaker marked down from $140 to as little as $98, a savings of 30%. The customer-favorite sneaker is great for all activities and is loved by more than 12,00 Nordstrom shoppers. Meanwhile, you can shop sporty discounts for kids with Nike's Windrunner water resistant hooded jacket ringing up for $39.96, $25.04 of the full list price of $65. For these styles and more, check out our favorite Nordstrom markdowns below!
The best deals to shop at the Nordstrom Summer Sale
Women
- Get the Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt from $11.40 (Save $7.60)
- Get the Roxy Hanging 5 Off The Shoulder Dress for $29.25 (Save $15.75)
- Get the Bravado Designs Body Silk Seamless Maternity Bra for $34.30 (Save $14.70)
- Get the Loveappella Solid Maxi Dress for $47.60 (Save $20.40)
- Get the Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings from $50 (Save $50)
- Get the Ugg Oh Yeah Slingback Slipper from $59.95 (Save $40.05)
- Get the Marc Jacobs Simple Top Zip Leather Wallet for $72 (Save $48)
- Get the Adidas NMD R1 Sneaker from $98 (Save $42)
Men
- Get the Adidas Adilette Cloudfoam Plus Slide Sandal for $28 (Save $7)
- Get The North Face Coordinates Sweat Shorts for $28 (Save $12)
- Get the Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt from $29.75 (Save $35.25)
- Get the Adidas Tiro21 Track Pants for $33.75 (Save $11.25)
- Get the Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers from $35.40 (Save $23.60)
- Get the Nike Sportswear Windrunner Jacket from $42 (Save $58)
- Get the Ugg Neumel Chukka Boot for $64.97 (Save $74.98)
- Get the Tommy Bahama Tobago Bay Half Zip Pullover from $79.06 (Save $38.94)
- Get the Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe from $130 (Save $50)
Home
- Get the Adidas Training One-Liter Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $21 (Save $9)
- Get the Five Two By Food52 Set Of 10 Compostable Sponge Cloths for $21.75 (Save $7.25)
- Get the Five Two By Food52 Pack Of 5 Assorted Airtight Silicone Lids for $30 (save $10)
- Get the Casper Original Pillow from $55.25 (Save $9.75)
- Get the Aura Sawyer Digital Photo Fram for $249 (Save $50.99)
- Get the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $349.99 (Save $50)
Kids
- Get the Hurley Hex Logo Dri-Fit Graphic Tee for $8.80 (Save $13.20)
- Get the Tucker + Tate Kids' 5-Pack Hipster Briefs from $11.40 (Save $7.60)
- Get the Tucker + Tate Easy Knit Stripe Dress for $11.60 (Save $17.40)
- Get the Glambaby Blue Light Blocking Glasses for $15.97 (Save $24.02)
- Get the Zella Girl Pop Trim Two-Piece Swimsuit from $18 (Save $27)
- Get the Under Armour Pennant Pants for $22.50 (Save $7.50)
- Get the Adidas Swift Run Sneaker from $38.50 (Save $11.50)
- Get the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Sandal from $39 (Save $26)
- Get the Nike Windrunner Water Resistant Hooded Jacket for $39.96 (Save $25.04)
- Get the Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker from $48 (Save $14)
Shop the Nordstrom Summer Sale
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Nordstrom Summer Sale is here: Shop markdowns on clothes, shoes and home goods
