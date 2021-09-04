CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The Nordstrom Summer Sale is here: Shop markdowns on clothes, shoes and home goods

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4W3V_0bmmehvL00
Save up to 60% off on best-selling brands at the Nordstrom summer sale. Getty/Ugg/Adidas/Sweaty Betty

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're hunting for back-to-school outfits for the kids or looking to add some new everyday essentials to your closet or home, today's your lucky day. Right now, Nordstrom is having its annual summer sale , with hot discounts the whole family can enjoy.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

From now through Sunday, September 12, you can shop some of our favorite brands up to 60% off at the Nordstrom summer sale . With major markdowns on styles for women, men and kids, as well as stellar deals on home goods and kitchen essentials, Nordstrom has you covered with tons of incredible sales just in time for Labor Day .

One great pick for women is the Adidas NMD R1 sneaker marked down from $140 to as little as $98, a savings of 30%. The customer-favorite sneaker is great for all activities and is loved by more than 12,00 Nordstrom shoppers. Meanwhile, you can shop sporty discounts for kids with Nike's Windrunner water resistant hooded jacket ringing up for $39.96, $25.04 of the full list price of $65. For these styles and more, check out our favorite Nordstrom markdowns below!

The best deals to shop at the Nordstrom Summer Sale

Women

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wvq7W_0bmmehvL00
Shop markdowns on women's shoes, accessories and more at Nordstrom. Getty/Caslon/Adidas/Marc Jacobs

Men

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xl01I_0bmmehvL00
Score discounts on men's fashion at the Nordstrom summer sale. Getty/Adidas/Ugg/Nike

Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtLy2_0bmmehvL00
Save big on home goods at Nordstrom's annual summer sale. Getty/Adidas/Aura

Kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFQGy_0bmmehvL00
Shop kids' sales on Tucker + Tate, Ugg, Nike, Adidas and more. Getty/ Ugg/Adidas/Hurley/Tucker + Tate

Shop the Nordstrom Summer Sale

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Nordstrom Summer Sale is here: Shop markdowns on clothes, shoes and home goods

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

241K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Shoes#Nike Sportswear#Cloths#The Nordstrom Summer Sale#Getty Ugg Adidas#Reviewed#Getty Caslon Adidas#Loveappella Solid#Men Score#Getty Adidas Ugg Nike#Kids Shop#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Amazon Labor Day Sale Finds of 2021

If the realization that Labor Day is just around the corner brings to mind all the fall essentials you've been meaning to get, you're in luck. Earning its nickname of being the Everything Store for the umpteenth time, Amazon is currently stacked with deals on trending items, devices, gadgets and more. At the moment, back-to-school supplies, fall fashion, headphones and furniture are seeing deep discounts.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Crocs: Extra 20% off Sale Shoes!

Love Crocs? You can get an extra 20% off sale shoes right now!. Crocs is having a Labor Day Weekend sale and you can get an extra 20% off sale styles! No promo code needed – the price will drop at checkout. Sizes are selling out quickly but here are...
Beauty & FashionAOL Corp

The best Labor Day sales on clothes and shoes going on now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 6 this year,...
ShoppingNarcity

Sport Chek Is Having A Massive 50% Off Sale Right Now On Shoes, Gear & Clothes

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. The end of summer is one of the best times to shop for new gear because so many retailers are running impressive sales. For instance, Sport Chek just launched its Big Chek Event where you can get up to 50% off hundreds of items.
Home & Gardengoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Labor Day Home Sales That Are Worth Shopping

Whether you're in the market for home essentials or have been dreaming up a design refresh all summer long, you're in luck. Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching, which means one of the best times of the year for scoring deals on furniture, decor, vacuums, mattresses and more is upon us. For the excited and impatient, it gets even better: a number sales have already kicked off.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Nordstrom Kicks Off Golden Goose’s 20th Anniversary With a NYC Flagship Pop-Up Shop

With in-person shopping back in swing, so are pop-ups, and Nordstrom just debuted a new one:  a Golden Goose outpost in the middle of its NYC flagship, to celebrate the sneaker and fashion brand’s 20th anniversary. As part of its revolving Center Stage platform, Nordstrom is hosting the Italian luxury label from August 30 through September 19, in a pop-up shop that features Golden Goose’s newly launched Golden Collection as well as its Archive Collection. The Golden Collection includes ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women, including jackets, dresses, sweaters, denim, t-shirts, hats and more. “In an era of newness, the real...
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Huge Sale on Skechers Shoes!

Love Skechers? Here are some great deals you can get!. Zulily is offering huge savings on Skechers Shoes today!. There are several styles and colors in this sale and everything is priced under $85. Shipping is free on orders over $45 today when you shop through our link! Otherwise, shipping...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale

It's such a good feeling when you get a steep deal on an item from a top brand. Well, at Nordstrom Rack, shoppers can get multiple amazing deals from popular fashion and beauty names at the retailer's Labor Day sale. Nordstrom Rack has already launched deals ahead of the long...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Oprah and Podiatrists Both Love This Shoe Brand — and Its Massive Labor Day Sale Is Finally Here

There are lots of things on sale during Labor Day — pots, pans, clothing, vacuums, and, of course, shoes. While we're all for stocking up on affordable cookware, cleaning essentials, and clothes, there's something about snagging discounted shoes that really sparks joy unlike anything else. And right now, the biggest (and arguably best) footwear event of the holiday weekend is going down at Vionic.
RetailApartment Therapy

All the Early Labor Day Home Sales You Can Shop Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Yes, it’s true: Labor Day is almost here to usher in a grand goodbye to summer. While that means the weather will soon be cooling down, some of the year’s most anticipated home deals are just now heating up. Labor Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to score deals on big ticket items you’ve always wanted, or perhaps snag a few items to refresh your home for the fall for a serious steal. Either way, we think you ought to know about all the LDW deals happening so that you can spend smart and save a few coins wherever possible. Whether you’re looking to up the cozy factor with a brand new mattress, or looking to score a few little luxuries to treat yourself, you’ll find no shortage of impressive discounts from some of our favorite retailers like Wayfair, Macy’s, West Elm and more.
Makeupthezoereport.com

Don't Cry Because Summer Is Ending, Smile Because These Labor Day Beauty Sales Are So Good

There once was a time when taking part in sales meant you had to actually leave your home and travel to a store, potentially fending off fellow shoppers to snag what’s left of the limited stock. With the blessed invention that is the internet, it is now common practice to online shop from the comfort of your couch, which is especially convenient when the late-summer heat has become so blistering that completing almost any task feels impossible. Plus, it seems the savings only get bigger and better every year — and the upcoming 2021 Labor Day beauty sales are proving to be no exception.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

Walmart Just Put These 11 Items on Sale For Labor Day

Eat This, Not That! is reader-supported and every product we feature is independently vetted by our editors. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Though fall foods are already appearing on grocery store shelves, Americans still have one long weekend left to enjoy the final days of summer. While Walmart is already a go-to store for affordable cookout and party supplies, America's largest grocery chain is making it easier than ever this year to celebrate Labor Day without breaking the bank.

Comments / 0

Community Policy