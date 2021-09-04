Anthony Montgomery had doubts Enterprise ever happened
The Enterprise crew really didn’t like their finale. Anthony Montgomery has some serious issues with the finale of his Star Trek series, Enterprise. The final episode featured Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis as their Next Generation characters examining the last recordings of the Enterprise ship and crew as it stood. They watched historical documents, essentially play out, which included the death of beloved character Charles “Trip” Tucker, the ship’s Chief of Engineering and commanding officer when Captain Jonathan Archer was away. It was a pointless death, tacked on to give the finale gravitas.redshirtsalwaysdie.com
