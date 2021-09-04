CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dead Space Remake Letting Isaac Speak Could Improve The Story In Some Big Ways

By florian cravic
thegamerhq.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead Space Remake Letting Isaac Speak Could Improve The Story In Some Big Ways. Fans of the originalDead SpaceThere is a lot of excitement right now. A complete remake of the horror classic was long rumored before it was officially announced. Many elements from the original game are being modified to adapt to the new mechanics and modern gaming environment. The first game saw a major overhaul.Dead SpaceThe sequel will give Isaac Clarke a voice. This is a major shift in the remake that could improve the overall narrative experience.

thegamerhq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Space#Game Mechanics#Spacethere#Ea Motive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

5 Things We Learnt From The Dead Space Remake Livestream

It was at the start of July that EA finally gave horror fans what they have been waiting for. The Dead Space remake was real, and the sci-fi horror classic would be coming to a new generation. While things are still at an early stage, we already know that there will no nasty microtransactions, and in a new live stream, EA gave even more details about the Dead Space remake.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Dead Space Remake Gameplay Trailer Showcases New Peeling System

Electronic Arts and Motive Studio are developing a Dead Space remake that has moved into a pre-production phase with gameplay footage. Not only will it feature improved combat, but also a new “Peeling” system that shows damage to the limbs or portions of Necromorph bodies in detail. In other words, it will let players carve enemies like never before, depending on the weapon, whether it be a pulse rifle, plasma cutter, remote control disc ripper, etc. Read more for the footage and additional information.
Video GamesThe Independent

Dead Space remake bringing back original Isaac voice actor

EA Motive, the developer behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, has shared a first glimpse of gameplay and other details during a Twitch livestream. Aside from some early footage, it confirmed that Gunner Wright will be returning to voice main character Isaac. Isaac never actually spoke in the original Dead Space, not receiving a voice until the sequel.
Video GamesInverse

Look: New Dead Space remake features revealed in 4 clips

During the livestream, the developers affirmed that all of Dead Space will be one continuous shot. The only other AAA game to pull this off is 2018’s God of War, so EA Motive is definitely setting a high bar for itself. When Issac Clarke fights Necromorphs, he will be able...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The remake of Dead Space will be seen this August 31 in a streaming about its development

Fans of Dead Space who are looking forward to the new remake of the first installment by Motive Studio they have tomorrow August 31, 2021 an appointment with its developers through canal de Twitch of the company. And it is that those responsible have announced a special program in which a brief look at development of the new Dead Space and whose content has not yet been revealed.
Video GamesNME

‘Dead Space’ remake shows off changes and early footage on stream

EA Motive has shown off early pre-production footage of the Dead Space remake, with details on some of the changes and improvements also revealed during the stream. The Twitch stream from today (August 31) showed off a direct comparison between the Dead Space remake and the 2008 original from Visceral Games, with the remake announced around a year ago and production getting underway soon after.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Dead Space's remake stream invited viewers inside the "dismemberment gym"

Tonight's Dead Space remake stream made clear ahead of time that what EA Motive would be showing wasn't polished gameplay, but "an early prototype." And so it was. But if you're interested in where EA are taking the survival horror series, it's still worth a watch - particularly once they started showing the "dismemberment gym."
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Get an Early Look at the Dead Space Remake in Motive’s Community Live Stream on August 31

So far, all we’ve seen of the Dead Space remake coming from EA Motive is a sinister teaser that promises to capture the chills of the original game, but the developer is finally lifting the lid to show an “early development build” of the upcoming next-gen rework. On August 31 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET, Motive will take to Twitch to talk about Dead Space, including Senior Producer Philippe Ducharme and Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola each talking about their vision for the title. The stream will also include “some special guests from the Dead Space Community Council,” a group of dedicated Dead Space fans who have been consulting on the project to help it retain its authenticity to the original.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

First Dead Space remake details surface

As promised, today Electronic Arts and EA Motive hosted a developer livestream about the upcoming Dead Space remake. Unfortunately, since the game is still very early on in development, we didn’t get to see much gameplay at all – though we were offered a few looks at Dead Space‘s remade visuals – but there were still some interesting details contained within.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The new Dead Space shares its first gameplay images: this is the remake

Motive Studio, as it was progressing yesterday, has completed a special broadcast on the development of the remake de Dead Space, sharing the first details about the title, as well as gameplay sequences, comparative with the original game, some first screenshots belonging to an early stage of its development and much more. Among the most surprising data we find the confirmation by its creators that the game has less than a year in development.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“Dead Space” Remake Early Dev Clip

Game developers Motive Studio have shown off some very early development footage from the “Dead Space” remake as part of a developers showcase earlier today. Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola and Senior Producer Phillippe Ducharme discussed the project, saying the plan is to remain faithful to the horror aesthetic of the original no matter what. The footage showed vast improvements in lighting, textures and volumetric fog among other things.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Dead Space remake details revealed in EA Motive livestream

EA Motive has revealed a smattering of gameplay footage from their upcoming Dead Space remake, which is still “really really really far from being done.”. Built on the environments from the first game, the Dead Space remake is going to feel very familiar to those with an intimate knowledge of the original game, but thankfully everything should also look quite a lot better to say the least.

Comments / 0

Community Policy