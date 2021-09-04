Dead Space Remake Letting Isaac Speak Could Improve The Story In Some Big Ways

So far, all we’ve seen of the Dead Space remake coming from EA Motive is a sinister teaser that promises to capture the chills of the original game, but the developer is finally lifting the lid to show an “early development build” of the upcoming next-gen rework. On August 31 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET, Motive will take to Twitch to talk about Dead Space, including Senior Producer Philippe Ducharme and Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola each talking about their vision for the title. The stream will also include “some special guests from the Dead Space Community Council,” a group of dedicated Dead Space fans who have been consulting on the project to help it retain its authenticity to the original.