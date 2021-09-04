CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County family says GDOT construction is causing flooding on their farm

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JP8jJ_0bmme5f600

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A major construction project is affecting homeowners who live along a busy highway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is widening a six-mile stretch of S.R. 360, also known as Macland Road, between Cobb and Paulding counties.

The $22-million project will convert the two-lane highway to four to help alleviate congestion.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s the problem: some families say every time there’s heavy rain, runoff is flowing into their yards.

Sonia Lopez compared it to a mudslide.

“It’s rushing, muddy water,” said Lopez.

Lopez is an 8th-generation farmer. She and her husband own Two by Two Farms in Powder Springs.

They gave Channel 2′s Chris Jose cellphone video that shows the muddy mess.

The Lopez family has documented the problem every time there’s heavy rain. They say it has gotten so bad that they had no choice but to relocate their cows to another pasture.

The problem started last spring.

“We don’t get the same kind of (milk) production with hay as we do with grass,” Lopez said.

Lopez said it’s affecting the farm’s bottom line and her customers who rely on the milk supply.

“If (the cows) drank that, they could bloat. They could get sick, they could have diarrhea. Our milk production is already very, very low,” Lopez said.

The Lopezes showed Jose numerous emails they’ve sent to GDOT and its contractor, CMES. In August, they filed a claim that GDOT requested.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Lopezes are seeking $10,000 in damage.

According to an email from CMES, the contractor said, “We are not responsible for any of the flooding issue and claim.”

“I’ve been pinging them the last five to six times before the rain comes. ‘Hey what’s going on with drainage? Are we going to have a plan?’ They say, ‘Yes, we’re supposed to get the drainage in,’ and nothing happens,” Robert Lopez said. “What is GDOT going to do to rectify this situation?”

Jose sent GDOT’s media relations team the emails between the Lopezes, GDOT and CMES. He did not get a response on Wednesday.

On Thursday, after Channel 2′s initial report aired, GDOT, CMES and Cobb County Commissioner Kelli Gambril met at Two By Two Farms.

GDOT said there’s a plan to install a drainage ditch that leads to a creek.

The Lopez family said they plan to file a new damage claim.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
75K+
Followers
64K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powder Springs, GA
Cobb County, GA
Government
Cobb County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Farm#Heavy Rain#Construction Project#Wsb Tv News#Channel 2 S#Cmes#Lopezes#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy