Cobb County family says GDOT construction is causing flooding on their farm

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A major construction project is affecting homeowners who live along a busy highway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is widening a six-mile stretch of S.R. 360, also known as Macland Road, between Cobb and Paulding counties.

The $22-million project will convert the two-lane highway to four to help alleviate congestion.

Here’s the problem: some families say every time there’s heavy rain, runoff is flowing into their yards.

Sonia Lopez compared it to a mudslide.

“It’s rushing, muddy water,” said Lopez.

Lopez is an 8th-generation farmer. She and her husband own Two by Two Farms in Powder Springs.

They gave Channel 2′s Chris Jose cellphone video that shows the muddy mess.

The Lopez family has documented the problem every time there’s heavy rain. They say it has gotten so bad that they had no choice but to relocate their cows to another pasture.

The problem started last spring.

“We don’t get the same kind of (milk) production with hay as we do with grass,” Lopez said.

Lopez said it’s affecting the farm’s bottom line and her customers who rely on the milk supply.

“If (the cows) drank that, they could bloat. They could get sick, they could have diarrhea. Our milk production is already very, very low,” Lopez said.

The Lopezes showed Jose numerous emails they’ve sent to GDOT and its contractor, CMES. In August, they filed a claim that GDOT requested.

The Lopezes are seeking $10,000 in damage.

According to an email from CMES, the contractor said, “We are not responsible for any of the flooding issue and claim.”

“I’ve been pinging them the last five to six times before the rain comes. ‘Hey what’s going on with drainage? Are we going to have a plan?’ They say, ‘Yes, we’re supposed to get the drainage in,’ and nothing happens,” Robert Lopez said. “What is GDOT going to do to rectify this situation?”

Jose sent GDOT’s media relations team the emails between the Lopezes, GDOT and CMES. He did not get a response on Wednesday.

On Thursday, after Channel 2′s initial report aired, GDOT, CMES and Cobb County Commissioner Kelli Gambril met at Two By Two Farms.

GDOT said there’s a plan to install a drainage ditch that leads to a creek.

The Lopez family said they plan to file a new damage claim.

