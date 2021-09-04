CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Thx for sharing

By Jbohokie63 Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoly cow. That's all residential area? How long has that been a tradition? -- YBYSAIAHokie 09/04/2021 9:56PM. It would have been eye opening for me in my senior year at Tech. ** -- Femoyer Hokie 09/04/2021 4:36PM. That sounds like the visits our family experienced (different sport and -- UpperQuad...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thx#Tech
Related
TV & Videossportswar.com

Thx Hoo TV

Hoo TV Guide - TV & Radio Coverage for our Football Game (link) -- Hoo TV 09/04/2021 4:03PM. 24/7 HD ACC RSN TV affiliate streams & HLS/M3U8 stream URLs (link) -- Hoo TV 09/04/2021 4:04PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
Internetglasgowcourier.com

Using The Share Button Responsibly

Actions, as we know, have consequences. But what if we never see those consequences? What if something we think is totally harmless was actually further reaching and more of a snowballing disaster than we could have imagined?. Enter: the "Share" button. Facebook, which is what we're going to focus on...
Sportssportswar.com

See below

All Hokie, All the Time. Period. I have the same question. I'm on Dish Network. Don't see where it's being -- WVHokie84 09/10/2021 8:04PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lizzo Targeted By Kevin Samuels In Fake Nike Ad He Believed Was Real

After enduring quite the embarrassing moment on Instagram earlier today (September 9), Kevin Samuels had to make a change to a caption of one of his posts. Samuels has made his mark on social media perpetuating the ideas of the "High-Value Man" while also peddling misogyny, and it has created a successful platform. He often targets famous women as he criticizes their physical attributes, including but not limited to rating them on a scale of one to 10.
Soccersportswar.com

Thx for the work you and your crews do. Son is U11 in RVA

Question for Wahoos1 - if you don't mind - what exactly was the change to -- Lazarus 08/30/2021 08:33AM. Hijack: Was a ref for a number of years, but haven't for 5ish?? Considering -- HoosADaddy 08/30/2021 8:28PM. Yes, full restart at Grade 8 which is now called "Grassroots Referee." --...
Sportssportswar.com

Which equates to a last call 7

Based entirely upon this pic, and only using UKSJ rules... who, wins❓ -- bourbonstreet 09/10/2021 3:27PM. Back scratchin' Lee press on nails combined with ruby woo red lips -- ChazB 09/11/2021 04:46AM. 😂 - it’s been so long … based on the hotness of the cheerleaders … -- OXVT 09/10/2021...
TV & Videossportswar.com

It's so easy!

Hoo TV Guide - TV & Radio Coverage for our Football Game (link) -- Hoo TV 09/10/2021 11:03AM. Free, legal, robust ACCN stream. In fact, LOTS of free TV channels (link) -- Hoo TV 09/10/2021 12:05PM. Do you have to pay for nordVPN? I’m not a very tech savvy individual...
Collegessportswar.com

Thx for coming & for your comments

& sorry you won’t return. I’d like to respond to some of your comments and hopefully not sound too defensive BUT clearly you wouldn’t catch me sitting in our own student section or near them for same reason. Once they’re drunk, they are equal opportunity Richards...sometimes, but I could see myself not doing the unc dad thing if they persisted, as thats totally whacked. That said, let WVU into ACC and we will look like babies compared to their urine bombs, thrown golf balls and D batteries (C’s if you’re lucky.) also no way you’d get across town without being physically assaulted even if you’re old and despite those that will claim otherwise, I’ve seen and heard of it enough now, THAT’s odd!🤔
TV & Videossportswar.com

Who is your TV Provider?

I have the same question. I'm on Dish Network. Don't see where it's being -- WVHokie84 09/10/2021 8:04PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Illinois Statesportswar.com

Illinois perspective preview for tomorrow's game (link)

Illinois perspective preview for tomorrow's game (link) -- AmericanHero247 09/10/2021 11:28AM. Remember the darkest of the dark days for our program during Bronco's 1st -- Bourbon Bowl 09/10/2021 12:12PM. Sure, but is the status of their program any better? I'm speaking to the -- Bourbon Bowl 09/10/2021 12:26PM. Why would...
TV & Videossportswar.com

Have your DirecTV password ready.

A streaming channel...if your service provider has the regular ACCN... -- hokeeron1 09/10/2021 9:16PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
TV & Videossportswar.com

Missed this when I posted. Sorry

Anyone else (try to) watch the 9/11 documentary on National Geographic? -- HokieGator 09/10/2021 3:12PM. Same reaction I had to reading “The Only Plane In The Sky” -- Burke Hokie 09/10/2021 7:00PM. I did. Felt similar. A day i can never erase from my mind ** -- ColoVT82 09/10/2021 6:26PM.
Ryansportswar.com

Especially if they run into Ryan or Magill.

While I certainly agree with many of the selections on this list of... -- WAHOO 73 09/10/2021 1:59PM. Rome, Ga.?? I drive through there every now and again. Sometimes I eat -- chicken 09/10/2021 4:55PM. It has certainly lost its charm big time. A lot of uber-cool hype, -- WahooKnows...
Basketballsportswar.com

Good point, will watch for that.

When a team plays a supposedly much lesser team I mainly watch for -- MikeVT85 09/10/2021 6:28PM. Foot on pedal, don't let up... boat race opponent, fat lady sings @halftime ** -- ChazB 09/11/2021 04:31AM. They are indeed special, but we will still lose three or four games. -- TekkNerd...

Comments / 0

Community Policy