'Shop All Day': 22 finds starting at $10 that will give you all of the 'Fall Feels'. Country superstar Reba McEntire had to be rescued this week from a historic building in Oklahoma that she was touring when a stairwell collapsed, trapping people on the upper floors. Fire crews put a ladder up to a window and helped everyone climb to safety.Sept. 16, 2021.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO