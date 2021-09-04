CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady wants to play with Bucs 'for a long time'

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

With his Bucs contract set to expire after next season, it’s fair to wonder whether 2022 will be the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s farewell tour. But it doesn’t sound like it.

