Rick And Morty's fifth season took the opportunity to poke fun at some major characters and themes from the world of pop culture, with the Smith family encountering the likes of demons akin to the Cenobites from the Hellraiser films and running into giant robots that they piloted akin to the lions of Voltron. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to revisit the nemesis of Rick, Mr. Nimbus, who held more than a few things in common with Marvel's Submariner, the king of Atlantis who has yet to make his introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.