Bianca Andreescu dominates Greet Minnen to reach US Open fourth round

By Eleanor Crooks
 6 days ago

Bianca Andreescu made it a perfect 10 at the US Open with a dominant victory over Greet Minnen to reach the fourth round.

The Canadian won her maiden grand slam title on her debut at Flushing Meadows in 2019 and, after not defending it last year, has added another three victories to maintain her hopes of a second title.

After a long battle against Viktorija Golubic in round one, Andreescu has looked more and more impressive, and she raced to a 6-1 6-2 success against Belgian Minnen.

“I think I played really well today,” said the 21-year-old, the momentum of whose remarkable 2019 breakthrough was stalled by injuries and the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is what I have been working towards in practice, and I’m very pleased with my return games, with my service games, with my movement on court, also with my attitude.

“I hope that it can continue like this the whole way and I can be 14-0 at the US Open. That’s my goal.”

Andreescu, who had only won one grand slam match in 2021 prior to arriving in New York next faces a big test against 17th seed Maria Sakkari who knocked out 10th seed Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-3.

Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic continued her fine summer with a 6-2 6-4 victory against American Jessica Pegula.

