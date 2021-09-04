CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deerfield, NH

Twenty years ago, Pentagon walls came crumbling down

Concord Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Holdridge, while certainly concerned, told his father he was safe 20 years ago. But Holdridge knew better. Earlier, the Deerfield resident, installing a new computer network for the Pentagon’s Command Center, had heard that one of the World Trade Center towers had been struck by an airplane. Probably a small one, an accident, Holdridge and the rest of us thought. A plane that had curiously lost its way on the crispest, sunniest morning imaginable.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deerfield, NH
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Command Center#The World Trade Center#Motorola#American Airlines#United Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jeep
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy