Stewart’s Shops ice cream, sherbet earn top honors at World Dairy Expo

By Delaney Keppner
informnny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shop ice cream represented the North Country at the 54th annual World Dairy Expo. Stewart’s Shop products ranked highly out of 1,400 entries for their Championship Dairy Product Contest, with multiple standing out as winners. The contest is the only all dairy contest offered in the country and receives entries from across the country. This year, the company earned a top three finish in six different categories and had two first place winners.

