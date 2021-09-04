CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Newsmakers: Reward money helps Crime Stoppers of Houston fight crime

Click2Houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reward was $100,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of an off-duty New Orleans police officer. Rania Mankarious is the CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston and says that kind of reward was a difference-maker in leading to the arrest of two men in those killings. But she adds that the bail reform system, which is changing because of a new law comes too late to correct one significant wrong. “We actually were searching for him back in March and Crime Stoppers apprehended him,” said Mankarious about one of the suspects. “Bond enforcement paid a reward on him and of course he’s back out on the streets and able to kill.” She says it will help when the new law goes into effect. “Basically what it says is that when you’re dealing with the most violent offenders, you can’t get a PR bond, a get out of jail free card. And that should be common sense for all but it’s not.” See the full interview on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

www.click2houston.com

